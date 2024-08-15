Kenosha Explores Expanded Rail Options to Enhance Regional Connectivity

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Mayor David Bogdala says conversations to explore expanded rail options could significantly enhance regional connectivity and economic growth.

During an interview with the WLIP Morning Show, Mayor Bogdala highlighted the potential benefits of an expanded rail network that includes Kenosha, Racine, and Milwaukee, which could improve job access and housing opportunities.

“It would be a big mistake not to at least explore opportunities for some expanded rail. We talk about housing shortages. We talk about jobs being all over the place…being able to get people to and from…get somebody up to Mitchell airport very quickly from Kenosha, things like that…these are all things that are worthy of study. That’s kind of what’s been going on here the last couple of months, and that we had our last meeting this past Monday,” Bogdala said.

The initiative, supported by a recent grant to the city of Racine, will explore the feasibility of rail expansion from Kenosha to Milwaukee.

Although no financial commitments have been made, the mayor emphasized the importance of revisiting this topic, given technological advancements and changing regional needs.

