Kenosha Cracks Down on Public Nuisance Violations

KENOSHA – The City of Kenosha is intensifying its enforcement of public nuisance violations, such as junk vehicles, tall grass, and weeds.

Property Maintenance Inspectors, now called Code Compliance Officers, conducted 3,727 code compliance investigations by the end of May, up from 2,639 in the same period last year.

Chapter 16 of the General Ordinances has been updated to define public nuisances, including unsafe signs, junk in yards, pest harborage, blighted buildings, and graffiti.

The City can take action if property owners fail to address violations by the deadline.

Director of City Inspections Gary Roberts emphasized the goal is voluntary compliance.

The department plans to implement technology upgrades to boost efficiency, including new laptops and cameras for inspectors.