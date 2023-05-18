Kenosha Couple Arrested For Alleged Child Neglect

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two people were arrested and charged with child neglect.

It happened Tuesday morning after a Good Samaritan called the police.

The woman told them that she discovered a filthy young child wearing only a diaper, playing in the street near 75th Street and 16th Avenue.

The child was called to by a toddler on the porch of a nearby home.

When the woman walked the first child to where the second one was, she was said to have detected unsanitary conditions from inside the home and called the police.

After an officer inspected the home the two parents who lived there were arrested.

They have been identified as 28 year old Joshua O’Brien and 27 year old Marselena Magdalena O’ Brien.

Besides the unsanitary conditions officers also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home.

The couple faces three felonies each as well as misdemeanor charges.

They are in jail on a 2,500 and a 15-hundred cash bond respectively and are due back in court next week.