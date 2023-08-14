Kenosha County’s Bond Rating Remains Strong

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–S&P Global Ratings reaffirmed Kenosha County’s Triple-A bond rating.

Kenosha County first received the highest rating in 2021…indicating it’s strong financial health, as well as its ability to meet future financial commitments.

Analysts from S&P recommended the rating after meeting with county leaders and touring the area’s prime economic development zones earlier this month.

The S&P report states the AAA rating reflects its view of the county’s strong budgetary performance supporting very strong reserves, providing the flexibility to make necessary adjustments in the event of future budgetary stress.

Optimal location, with access to major transportation systems along Interstate 94 and proximity to the Chicago metropolitan area.

Also, a very strong and proactive management, with comprehensive long-term planning for operations and capital projects, with adherence to reserve targets.