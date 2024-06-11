Kenosha County Tourism Hits Record $434 Million Economic Impact in 2023

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County tourism generated a record-breaking $434 million economic impact in 2023, marking consecutive record years.

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s 2023 data shows Kenosha County tourism reached a historic $434 million economic impact, a 2.2% increase from 2022.

This tourism boom contributed $26.1 million in local and state tax revenue and supported 3,111 jobs with $106.8 million in related income.

Ranking 16th out of 72 Wisconsin counties, Kenosha’s tourism bolsters the local economy, provides jobs, and enhances the community’s image.

Dennis DuChene, President of Visit Kenosha, credits local businesses, attractions, event planners, and municipalities for this success.

Statewide, Wisconsin tourism reached a $25 billion impact, supporting over 178,000 jobs.