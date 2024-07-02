Kenosha County Supervisor Resigns; Applications Open for 5th District Seat

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County Board Supervisor Brian Thomas resigned from his 5th District seat effective July 1, announced County Clerk Regi Waligora.

Applications are now being accepted from district residents to fill the position, with the appointee serving until the 2025 spring nonpartisan election.

The 5th District covers the northwest side of Kenosha, and interested candidates can find the application online or at the County Clerk’s Office.

The deadline for applications is July 22, with interviews and an appointment to be made at the August 6 County Board meeting.