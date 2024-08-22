Kenosha County Sheriff Secures 50% Increase in Federal Reimbursement Rate for Housing Inmates

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department secured a 50% increase in the federal reimbursement rate for housing inmates for the U.S. Marshals Service.

The increase comes after month-long negotiations.

On August 1, the new agreement took effect, raising the rate to $105 per inmate per day, up from the previous $70.

The previous rate had been in effect for nearly a quarter-century.

This new rate matches the highest that the U.S. Marshals Service pays to any county in Wisconsin.

Additionally, the new terms include an increased pay rate for deputies transporting federal inmates.