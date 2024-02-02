Kenosha County Sheriff Details Ongoing Problems With Drug Overdose Epidemic

(Kenosha, WI) The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department released information about the latest drug bust in the county earlier this week. And while breaking up drug operations is more and more frequent thanks to the continued work of law enforcement…the overdose epidemic shows no signs of slowing. Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that it takes a multi-faceted approach to fight the problem. He also emphasized that more help is available than ever when it comes to the availability of overdose reversing drugs and counseling possibilities. Sheriff Zoerner says one of the under-reported effects of the problem is that law enforcement officers who themselves face health adversities when coming in contact with drugs such as fentanyl…saying there have been at least 10 instances that he could find police reports on. The Sheriff says he is looking to invest in equipment that can detect the presence of deadly drugs before an officer may come in contact with them. You can catch up with the full interview with Sheriff Zoerner on the Happenings Q and A Show Podcasts by clicking here.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-2-24)