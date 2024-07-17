Kenosha County Officials Address Allegations of Low Morale and Turnover in Public Works Department

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County officials addressed allegations of low morale and high turnover in the Public Works Department, partly due to the reinstated policy giving the county executive power to fire division heads.

Concerns included pay issues, alleged unqualified promotions, and significant worker resignations.

Public Works Director Shelly Billingsley, hired in August 2022, has initiated morale-boosting efforts like luncheons and appreciation events.

An anonymous email detailing these issues prompted discussions, with supervisors questioning its accuracy.

Despite morale concerns, Billingsley continues to seek improvements through small, cost-effective measures and proposes an employee survey to assess morale regularly.