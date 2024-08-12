Kenosha County Maintains AAA Bond Rating for Fourth Consecutive Year, Highlighting Strong Fiscal Health

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County has retained its AAA bond rating from S&P Global Ratings for the fourth consecutive year, affirming its strong fiscal health and economic outlook.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman praised the rating as a testament to the county’s financial management and its benefits, including lower interest rates for major projects.

The AAA status, held by only seven Wisconsin counties, reflects Kenosha’s optimal location, strong reserves, and well-managed finances.

This achievement is seen as crucial for ongoing investments and community confidence.