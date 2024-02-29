Kenosha County Highway Director to Leave Position in April

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County’s Highway Director is on the move.

Clement Abongwa has been an employee with Kenosha County since 2015 before being promoted to the Highway Director position two years later.

Now Abongwa will depart Kenosha April 19th to become the Commissioner of the Dane County Department of Highway and Transportation.

Among the major projects during his time at the helm are the Highway S expansion project-the largest of its type in county history.

Previous to his time with Kenosha County, Abongwa worked as a civil engineer for the city of Kenosha.

Kenosha County officials say that the search for his replacement will begin soon.