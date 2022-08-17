KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Fair opens today (Wednesday 8/17/22) on Highway W just off of Highway C in Wilmot.

We’ll be broadcasting live from the fair beginning this afternoon at 3.

And while we focus on the music, food, rides, and games there is also the foundation of the fair-and that’s the animals.

There are several barns with farm animals-many of which are raised by kids.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that she encourages everyone who attends the fair to check them out.

The fair runs through Sunday.

Listen to the full interview with County Executive Kerkman: