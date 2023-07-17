Kenosha County District Attorney Praises Funds For ADA Positions

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP via Kenosha County Govt)–Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley credited members of the local legislative delegation, County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Gov. Tony Evers for their support of the permanent funding of two Assistant District Attorney positions that would have otherwise lapsed with the expiration of the grants that are funding them.

Had this funding not been awarded, Graveley said, the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office likely would have been no longer able to devote two ADA positions to the specialized functions of prosecuting sexual assault and shots-fired cases.

This, he added, would have come as the office’s criminal caseload has increased by 125 percent since 2016.

Kenosha County was a recipient of two of the only three ADA positions that were funded statewide in the 2023-’25 budget package.