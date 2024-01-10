Kenosha County DA to Retire Next Year When Term Ends

(Kenosha, WI) Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley is retiring. Graveley announced yesterday morning that he will retire at the end of his term approximately one year from now, after working with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office since 1989. He was first elected as District Attorney in 2016 and then again in 2020. Graveley has been at the helm for many high profile prosecutions over the years but was also front and center for charges that have not been filed during his term in office. The most high profile of those was the Jacob Blake shooting in which Graveley declined to charge the officer at the center of the case. In January 2021 he held a two hour press conference laying out the reasons why charges were not filed. Graveley will work cases throughout this final year.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-10-24)