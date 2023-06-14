Kenosha County Could Receive $1 Million in Shared Budget Deal

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County could receive a big boost from the recent budget news coming out of Madison.

Leaders in the State Assembly, State Senate, as well as Governor Tony Evers reportedly agreed to a shared revenue agreement last week.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman told WLIP that once all the numbers are crunched the county could receive a million dollars more in money from the state.

The money is expected to allow for greater focus on public safety but also comes as the county has studied ways to keep employee salaries competitive.

Kerkman says that the exact amount of money coming in won’t be known until the agreement is signed into law and the county budget is completed.