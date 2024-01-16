Kenosha County Board to Vote on Intergovernmental Agreement on Possible Kenosha Casino

(Kenosha, WI) The Kenosha County Board will consider the intergovernmental agreement between the county and the Menominee Tribe for a Kenosha Casino. The agreement does not consider the casino directly but how the county will be made whole for costs associated with the casino development. Those costs have been calculated by county departments-including public works for the roads around the development, the sheriff’s department for possible law enforcement increases, and human services dealing with everything from gambling addiction to inspections of buildings. A similar I-G-A was passed by the Kenosha Common Council earlier this month. Both the council and the county board deferred the decision late last year. If the county board votes down the deal the casino development is not dead. However it will hamper the county’s ability to recoup costs if and when the casino opens.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-16-24)