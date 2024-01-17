Kenosha County Board Considers-And Rejects-Proposal To Put Casino Agreement On Ballot

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board narrowly approved the Intergovernmental Agreement between the county and the Menominee Tribe pertaining to a potential Kenosha Casino.

However a large portion of the board’s deliberations Tuesday night were as to whether the agreement should be put up to a referendum.

2nd District Supervisor Terry Rose made a motion to put the question directly to the voters.

But putting the casino agreement on the ballot was no straightforward matter.

The board’s corporation counsel Joe Cardamone told the board that Wisconsin’s law no longer allows non-binding referendums.

The board would have to add voter approval as a contingency for the overall approval of the agreement.

Some supervisors pointed out that such a measure would fundamentally change the agreement-something the board wouldn’t have the purview to do.

And as 16th District Supervisor Amanda Nedweski clarified, a failed ballot measure would not necessarily stop a casino from being built.

Supervisors overwhelmingly voted against the referendum amendment.

The vote to approve the intergovernmental agreement was much closer at 10-9.