Kenosha County Board Bans Tik-Tok on County Owned Devices

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board has banned the popular social media app Tik-Tok from county owned devices.

Kenosha County Chief Information Officer Shawn Smith told the board this week that the Chinese-owned app presents a security risk especially for sensitive information that could be stored on the devices.

Law enforcement using the app as part of an investigation would be exempted from the policy.

County employees will still be able to use the app on personal devices if they are not connected to the county’s network.