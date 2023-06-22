Kenosha County Board Approves License For County Thunder

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board has approved the security plan for next month’s Country Thunder event.

The board approved the Activity Control License after discussions about security and crowd control at what can be at times a troublesome event.

One of the main differences to this year’s plan is the number of tickets sold for the event that takes place in Twin Lakes.

Captain of Field Operations Eric Klinkhammer told the board that last year 50,000 people attended on Saturday night causing issues with keeping everything under control.

This year attendance will be limited to 30,000 tickets sold.

Last year there were nine felony arrests made during the event, while 16 people were taken into custody for misdemeanor offenses.

60 county ordinance citations were issued, including 37 for underage drinking.

The company that runs Country Thunder has added more private security as well as additional law enforcement to help mitigate some of the problems.

There have also been improvements made to allow for better response times on the grounds.