Kenosha County Appoints Wyatt Moore as Director of Parks

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced the appointment of Wyatt Moore as the new Director of Parks, pending a final confirmation vote by the County Board.

Moore, who has been serving as interim director since April 1, previously worked as the Division of Parks’ Development Coordinator and Grant Specialist.

He succeeds Matthew Collins, who left in January.

Kerkman praised Moore for his enthusiasm and extensive skills, noting his successful organization of 425 events and securing $1.3 million in grants since joining the county in May 2022.

County Public Works Director Shelly Billingsley expressed her excitement for Moore’s new role, highlighting his valuable contributions to the parks system.

Moore, originally from Reno, Nevada, holds a BA in cinema production from Point Park University.