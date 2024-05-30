Kenosha Council To Consider Keeping 2 AM Closing Time During Convention

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee this July.

In preparation, an act was passed allowing bars and restaurants in Milwaukee and surrounding counties to extend their operating hours until 4 AM, instead of the usual 2 AM, to accommodate the influx of visitors.

This extension, however, included an opt-out clause for municipalities.

Kenosha Mayor David Bogdala told the WLIP Morning Show that after discussions with local officials and business groups, Kenosha decided to opt out of the extended hours.

The decision was supported by various stakeholders, including the Kenosha Visitors Bureau and Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton.

The mayor says that there are other options for late night cocktails such as purchasing adult beverages earlier in the day and consuming them at the hotel.

The ordinance to opt out passed the License and Permit Committee and will have its first reading at the city council on Monday, with a second reading in two weeks.

Listen to the interview with Mayor Bogdala here: