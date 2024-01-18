Kenosha Common Council Votes To Support KRM Rail Line Development

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council approved a resolution supporting a proposed rail line between Kenosha, Racine, and Milwaukee known as the “KRM”.

The resolution does not commit any funds to the project but commits the city to work with the city of Racine to pursue the development and construction of the rail line.

The line would connect the existing Metra Up-North line that terminates in Kenosha.

Even though local officials are working to make the project a reality, Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey says it could come down to state government level approval.

“There has been in the 2022 1.5 trillion dollar act that (President) Biden signed…there’s funding for this. There was $5 million given to Racine to do all of the leg work and get this process there. Can the state kill it? Sure.”

A previous KRM rail line plan was rejected by then Governor Scott Walker in 2011.

At the time $180 million in federal funds was committed to the project.

The resolution says the KRM rail line would help regional connectivity which “is critical for economic growth and competitiveness in attracting and retaining a skilled workforce, promoting tourism, and creating a vibrant business community.”