Kenosha Common Council Votes Down Measure to Decriminalize Marijuana Paraphernalia

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A measure that would have decriminalized the possession of marijuana-related drug paraphernalia failed Monday night.

The move was expected to be a procedural one following the city’s lowering of the fine for marijuana possession to one dollar in most circumstances.

However after an extended discussion on the measure the tie vote meant it failed to pass.

As it currently stands violators will be levied a higher fine for a marijuana pipe than for possession of the actual drug.

A tie vote can usually be broken by the mayor, however Mayor John Antaramian was not in attendance Monday night.

It’s not clear if the council will reconsider the measure to clarify the situation.