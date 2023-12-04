Kenosha Common Council To Consider New Enforcement Authority For Inspections

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council is set to consider a measure meant to strengthen enforcement of the city’s inspections department.

A new ordinance change would authorize the city’s director of city inspections to issue citations or otherwise file complaints about property violations or other public nuisances.

The director would also be able to designate another person in the department to have that authority.

The inspections could include anything from old yard signs to junk visible in a yard, or nuisance weeds and more.