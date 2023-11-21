Kenosha Common Council Defers Action on Casino IGA Until Early Next Year

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council has delayed taking a vote on the Hard Rock Kenosha Casino project until early 2024.

Proposed by 4th District Alderperson Holly Kangas, the deferral passed the council by unanimous vote.

16th District Alderman Dominic Ruffalo told WLIP’s Morning Show that he hopes to see a traffic study and more details on how the development will look before the council reconsiders the Intergovernmental Agreement between the Menominee Tribe, Hard Rock and the city.

