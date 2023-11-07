Kenosha Common Council Approves New Polling Places

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–There will be a number of new polling places for city of Kenosha residents next year.

The Kenosha Common Council approved the list of new polling places at this week’s meeting.

That means for many Kenoshans the place where they cast their ballots in person on election day has changed.

3rd District Alderman Jan Michalski says that people can contact the city or their alderperson if they’re not sure where to cast a ballot.

The Kenosha City Clerk will mailout cards to each household informing them of where their polling place will be.

See the full list of new city of Kenosha Polling Places below: