Kenosha Common Council Approves Labor Fest Deal; Some Alders Worry About Precedence It Sets

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council has approved a measure allowing for a local event to use city parks and equipment at no cost, but not without concerns about the precedence it sets.

Labor Fest is set for Labor Day Monday and will be held at Kenosha’s Bandshell this year.

A resolution passed by a majority of the Kenosha Common Council will allow for usage of the park as well as city equipment like benches and picnic tables without cost.

Alderperson Jan Michalski told the council that since the city is a co-sponsor of the event the usage without cost is appropriate.

Other alderpersons, like Rocco LaMacchia said the move violates city policy, and expressed the concern that if the city allows LaborFest to use the park and equipment for free then the city will have to allow other events to do so as well.

The resolution passed on a 9 to 6 vote with one alderperson abstaining.