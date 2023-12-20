Kenosha Common Council Approves Kenosha Innovation Center

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council has approved the agreement to build the Kenosha Innovation Center.

The $23.5 million project will build a 63,000 square foot three story building on 3.5 acres of the former Chrysler Engine Plant Site.

The building is expected to house spaces for entrepreneurs to launch new businesses in what is known as a business incubator.

The Innovation Center is one of the first developments of the 107 acre former Chrysler Site along with the new Lakeview Tech High School.

The project is funded in part by a government grant as well as TID Funds.

Work is expected to begin next spring with completion in 2025.