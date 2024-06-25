Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade Set For Sun. June 30th
Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The 2024 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade, presented by Snap-on, will take place on June 30 at 1 p.m. with the theme “The Statue of Liberty: A National Treasure.”
The parade, organized by the City of Kenosha and supported by Kenosha County, will honor Paul Ciarelli as the “2023 Hometown Hero of the Year.” Ciarelli, a retired Senior Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Navy, has been actively involved in various veteran organizations.
Parade highlights include performances by the Band of the Blackwatch, Kenosha Pops Concert Band, River City Rhythm, Mad Plaid Brass, and the Jesse White Tumbling Team. Twelve floats will compete for awards in categories such as Artistic Excellence and Patriotism.
The parade route begins on Seventh Avenue at Washington Road, moves south through Sixth Avenue downtown, and ends on the west side of Library Park. Spectators are encouraged to find viewing spots along Seventh Avenue and Sixth Avenue.
Participants can hand out candy to spectators, and a community bike ride is also included. Bike parade participants should gather at Seventh Avenue and Washington Road between 12-12:30 p.m. before the 1 p.m. start.
June 30, 2024 Kenosha Civic Veterans
Parade presented by Snap-on
Pre-Parade
1. VFW Riders Post 1865
2. American Legion Riders
3. Community Bike Parade
4. American Legion Post 21 Color Guard
5. Kenosha Police Department
6. Kenosha Fire Department
7. Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner and Honor Guard Detail
8. Kenosha County Dive Rescue
9. Kenosha County Scout Leaders Rescue Squad, Inc.
10.Racine Fire Bells, Inc.
11. Village of Somers Fire & Rescue
12.Multi-jurisdictional Motor Corps
13.McDevitt’s Towing and Automotive Repair
14.Kenosha History Center presents: Kenosha Made Automobiles
15.Antique Cars
16.Game Changers Car Club
17.16a North Central Emergency Services
18.Jensen Towing and Recovery
19.Midwest Armor Museum
20.Lake County Shriners
Division 1 Sponsored by Jockey International
1. BAND: Band of the Blackwatch
2. Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans
3. 2023 Kenosha Hometown Hero of the Year: Paul Ciarelli with
Voiture 410 Locomotive
4. Em’s Dance Center
5. FLOAT: Snap-On
6. Mayor David Bogdala
7. Jolly Giant Stilt Walkers
8. Harmony Music School
9. U.S. Representative Bryan Steil
10.Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman
11. FLOAT: Southport Kids Adventure Camp
12.Angels of Hope
13.Christian Life Varsity Cheer Team & Alumni
14.Kenosha County Board Supervisors
15.Red Star Soccer Club
16.Miss Kenosha Grace Chapa
17.Navy Club Ship 40
18.Kenosha dot com
Division 2 sponsored by First American Bank
1. La Perla Tapatia USA
2. Senator Bob Wirch
3. Cirque Experience Wheel Jam
4. FLOAT: Kenosha Beach House
5. Lakeshore Pedal Tours
6. Kenosha Community Sailing Center
7. State Representative Tip McGuire
8. FLOAT: Kenosha Komets
9. Parade Float Judges: Natalie Strohm and Tammy Conforti
10.Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts
11. Kenosha Hawks FastPitch
12.SE Wisconsin Building and Construction Trades Council
13.State Representative Tod Ohnstad
14.Peter Barca for Congress
15.FLOAT/BAND: The Greasers
16.Salvation Army
17.Fairest of the Fair: Katrina Cain
18.Kenosha Urgent Dental Care
19.Those Funny Little People
Division 3 sponsored by Lift Pro LLC
1. BAND: RAMBLER
2. St. Joseph Catholic Academy
3. Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson
4. FLOAT: Knights of Columbus of Kenosha
5. Knights of Columbus Council 973 & Grand Knight
6. Classy Cuts Dog Grooming and Boarding
7. Kenosha County Clerk of Circuit Court Rebecca Matoska-Mentink & Kenosha County
Clerk Regi Waligora
8. BAND: Mad Plaid Brass
9. Ed Hibsch for State Assembly
10.Ultimate Sweetheart of America Morgan Kelsey
11. Step by Step Dance Academy
12.FLOAT: Republican Party of Kenosha County
13. Boys & Girls Club
14.Miss Bristol Shannon Wiebers
15.Fairytale Birthday Company
16.City Tavern Safe Ride Program
17.TJ Howell’s Rocket Cycle
18.Jesse White Tumblers
19.TJ Howell’s Flyer
Division 4 sponsored by Rohrman Automotive Group
1. BAND: Lighthouse Brigade of Racine
2. FLOAT: Rohrman Automotive Group
3. Alliance Women’s Clinic
4. Xavier Solis for District Attorney
5. FLOAT: Tremper Cheer
6. Kenosha Mammoths Rugby Club
7. Kenosha Sportsfishing & Conservation
8. BAND: Kenosha Pops
9. Dream Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation Inc.
10.WI People for Kennedy
11. 2024 Sweethearts of America Royalty: Jaxson Thomas, Madison Trinidad & Mackenzie
Selevredes
12.FLOAT: Jazzercise
13.Dr. Destruction
14.Rustic Road
15.Slingshots of Kenosha
16.Kroger
17.BBQ’d Productions
18.First Student Kenosha
Division 5 Sponsored by Festival Foods
1. BAND: Lutheran Vanguard
2. Festival Food Big Cart
3. Carthage College
4. FLOAT: Indian Trail Cheer
5. Raphael Entertainment Juggler
6. Jennifer Mack for Register of Deeds
7. K-Town Stompers
8. Clear Sky Rehabilitation Hospital
9. FLOAT: Kenosha County Democratic Party
10.Wisconsin Elite Cheerleading
11. Kenosha Community Media
12.FLOAT/BAND: Route 66 Belle City
13.Star of America Pageants: Brandy Miller and Evangeline Azure
14.Raising Canes
15.Kenosha Public Library
16.GFL Environmental
17.Ben DeSmidt for Assembly
18.BAND: River City Rhythm
19.Kenosha Area Transit: City Bus