Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade Set For Sun. June 30th

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The 2024 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade, presented by Snap-on, will take place on June 30 at 1 p.m. with the theme “The Statue of Liberty: A National Treasure.”

The parade, organized by the City of Kenosha and supported by Kenosha County, will honor Paul Ciarelli as the “2023 Hometown Hero of the Year.” Ciarelli, a retired Senior Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Navy, has been actively involved in various veteran organizations.

Parade highlights include performances by the Band of the Blackwatch, Kenosha Pops Concert Band, River City Rhythm, Mad Plaid Brass, and the Jesse White Tumbling Team. Twelve floats will compete for awards in categories such as Artistic Excellence and Patriotism.

The parade route begins on Seventh Avenue at Washington Road, moves south through Sixth Avenue downtown, and ends on the west side of Library Park. Spectators are encouraged to find viewing spots along Seventh Avenue and Sixth Avenue.

Participants can hand out candy to spectators, and a community bike ride is also included. Bike parade participants should gather at Seventh Avenue and Washington Road between 12-12:30 p.m. before the 1 p.m. start.

June 30, 2024 Kenosha Civic Veterans

Parade presented by Snap-on

Pre-Parade

1. VFW Riders Post 1865

2. American Legion Riders

3. Community Bike Parade

4. American Legion Post 21 Color Guard

5. Kenosha Police Department

6. Kenosha Fire Department

7. Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner and Honor Guard Detail

8. Kenosha County Dive Rescue

9. Kenosha County Scout Leaders Rescue Squad, Inc.

10.Racine Fire Bells, Inc.

11. Village of Somers Fire & Rescue

12.Multi-jurisdictional Motor Corps

13.McDevitt’s Towing and Automotive Repair

14.Kenosha History Center presents: Kenosha Made Automobiles

15.Antique Cars

16.Game Changers Car Club

17.16a North Central Emergency Services

18.Jensen Towing and Recovery

19.Midwest Armor Museum

20.Lake County Shriners

Division 1 Sponsored by Jockey International

1. BAND: Band of the Blackwatch

2. Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans

3. 2023 Kenosha Hometown Hero of the Year: Paul Ciarelli with

Voiture 410 Locomotive

4. Em’s Dance Center

5. FLOAT: Snap-On

6. Mayor David Bogdala

7. Jolly Giant Stilt Walkers

8. Harmony Music School

9. U.S. Representative Bryan Steil

10.Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman

11. FLOAT: Southport Kids Adventure Camp

12.Angels of Hope

13.Christian Life Varsity Cheer Team & Alumni

14.Kenosha County Board Supervisors

15.Red Star Soccer Club

16.Miss Kenosha Grace Chapa

17.Navy Club Ship 40

18.Kenosha dot com

Division 2 sponsored by First American Bank

1. La Perla Tapatia USA

2. Senator Bob Wirch

3. Cirque Experience Wheel Jam

4. FLOAT: Kenosha Beach House

5. Lakeshore Pedal Tours

6. Kenosha Community Sailing Center

7. State Representative Tip McGuire

8. FLOAT: Kenosha Komets

9. Parade Float Judges: Natalie Strohm and Tammy Conforti

10.Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts

11. Kenosha Hawks FastPitch

12.SE Wisconsin Building and Construction Trades Council

13.State Representative Tod Ohnstad

14.Peter Barca for Congress

15.FLOAT/BAND: The Greasers

16.Salvation Army

17.Fairest of the Fair: Katrina Cain

18.Kenosha Urgent Dental Care

19.Those Funny Little People

Division 3 sponsored by Lift Pro LLC

1. BAND: RAMBLER

2. St. Joseph Catholic Academy

3. Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson

4. FLOAT: Knights of Columbus of Kenosha

5. Knights of Columbus Council 973 & Grand Knight

6. Classy Cuts Dog Grooming and Boarding

7. Kenosha County Clerk of Circuit Court Rebecca Matoska-Mentink & Kenosha County

Clerk Regi Waligora

8. BAND: Mad Plaid Brass

9. Ed Hibsch for State Assembly

10.Ultimate Sweetheart of America Morgan Kelsey

11. Step by Step Dance Academy

12.FLOAT: Republican Party of Kenosha County

13. Boys & Girls Club

14.Miss Bristol Shannon Wiebers

15.Fairytale Birthday Company

16.City Tavern Safe Ride Program

17.TJ Howell’s Rocket Cycle

18.Jesse White Tumblers

19.TJ Howell’s Flyer

Division 4 sponsored by Rohrman Automotive Group

1. BAND: Lighthouse Brigade of Racine

2. FLOAT: Rohrman Automotive Group

3. Alliance Women’s Clinic

4. Xavier Solis for District Attorney

5. FLOAT: Tremper Cheer

6. Kenosha Mammoths Rugby Club

7. Kenosha Sportsfishing & Conservation

8. BAND: Kenosha Pops

9. Dream Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation Inc.

10.WI People for Kennedy

11. 2024 Sweethearts of America Royalty: Jaxson Thomas, Madison Trinidad & Mackenzie

Selevredes

12.FLOAT: Jazzercise

13.Dr. Destruction

14.Rustic Road

15.Slingshots of Kenosha

16.Kroger

17.BBQ’d Productions

18.First Student Kenosha

Division 5 Sponsored by Festival Foods

1. BAND: Lutheran Vanguard

2. Festival Food Big Cart

3. Carthage College

4. FLOAT: Indian Trail Cheer

5. Raphael Entertainment Juggler

6. Jennifer Mack for Register of Deeds

7. K-Town Stompers

8. Clear Sky Rehabilitation Hospital

9. FLOAT: Kenosha County Democratic Party

10.Wisconsin Elite Cheerleading

11. Kenosha Community Media

12.FLOAT/BAND: Route 66 Belle City

13.Star of America Pageants: Brandy Miller and Evangeline Azure

14.Raising Canes

15.Kenosha Public Library

16.GFL Environmental

17.Ben DeSmidt for Assembly

18.BAND: River City Rhythm

19.Kenosha Area Transit: City Bus