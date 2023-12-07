Kenosha Casino Could Increase County Spending For Personnel and Services

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The revived Hard Rock Kenosha Casino project could cost Kenosha County an additional 2 million dollars in services.

That’s according to a county cost analysis that was revealed this week.

The analysis is predicated on the county needing to hire additional staff as well as offer additional services, covering everything from health and safety to adult protective services.

The Intergovernmental Agreement between the Menominee and the county would bring in millions of dollars in just yearly minimum payments meant to offset the tax revenue that the county would no longer receive from the property.

The IGA will be up for final approval by Kenosha city and county next month.

The casino development would be within city limits and could move forward without the county board’s approval.