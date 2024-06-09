Kenosha Bradford Clinches First State Softball Title with 9-3 Victory Over Milton

Madison, WI (WLIP)—-Second-seeded Kenosha Bradford (28-3) defeated fourth-seeded Milton (26-3) 9-3 in the Division 1 championship game, securing their first State title.

The Red Devils scored multiple runs in each even inning, including a four-run second inning and a three-run fourth.

Celia May’s two-run single highlighted their offense.

Milton’s Lynden Briggs hit an RBI triple in the fifth to cut the deficit, but Kenosha Bradford added two insurance runs in the sixth.

Aubrey Strehlow pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win, striking out eight.

Milton’s Jenna Benash had two hits and a run.