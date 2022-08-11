Kenosha Boy Found After Abduction, Father Arrested

Kenosha police say a 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom after being abducted by his father. Police say the 23-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby.

The father doesn’t live in the area and had no prior arrangement to take the baby. Kenosha police said there was concern for the baby’s safety, and they began a search while coordinating an Amber Alert.

Officers found out where the man might have been headed and contacted authorities in those areas.

Whitestown, Indiana, police arrested the father on a high-risk traffic stop in Boone County, Indiana.

Police identified the driver as Ramogi Caldwell and a passenger as 21 year old Bresha Goode. The baby was found safe.