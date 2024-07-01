Kenosha Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run; Police Seek Driver
julio 1, 2024 1:32PM CDT
Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Sunday night around 11:36 PM on Sheridan Road in Kenosha.
Police arrived to find a 50-year-old Kenosha man with severe injuries and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
The victim was first taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to Milwaukee.
Authorities are seeking the driver involved and urge anyone with information to contact the Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau.