Kenosha Area Set to Receive First Significant Snow Storm of the Season

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha area could soon receive its first significant snowfall of the season.

The National Weather Services predicts a Winter Storm will descend up the the area late Monday.

Predictions as to how much snow will accumulate depends on where in Kenosha County you live and work.

The eastern part of the county may see less snow because Lake Michigan is still warm and high temps tomorrow will be in the mid-30’s.

This means the city of Kenosha could receive more rain or a wintry mix keeping snow accumulations low.

Higher amounts of snow are expected for western Kenosha county but any change in the track of the storm could change those predictions.

We’ll have complete weather details from TMJ 4 in a few mins.