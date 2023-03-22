Jury Deliberations Continue in Zachariah Anderson Homicide Trial

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Jury deliberations in the Zachariah Anderson trial continue this morning.

The jury deliberations lasted about five hours after closing arguments yesterday.

Anderson is charged with first degree intentional homicide in the May 2020 disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely told the jury that Anderson had a highly organized plan for ending Gutierrez’s life.

Anderson attorney Kirk Obear argued that prosecutors did not prove their case.

Anderson would spend the rest of his life in prison if found guilty.