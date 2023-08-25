Jacob Blake Files New Suit Against City of Kenosha; Police; Officer

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Jacob Blake has filed another lawsuit against the city of Kenosha, three years since he was shot by Kenosha Police.

A previous lawsuit by Blake was dropped last year.

His attorney alleges excessive use of force when Blake was shot by Officer Rusten Sheskey in August 2020, an incident that led to days of rioting and destruction.

The shooting was captured on video and went immediately viral on-line.

Later investigation showed Blake with a knife before Sheskey fired seven times leaving Blake paralyzed.

Sheskey and the other officers were not criminally charged.

The new Blake suit comes after another viral incident involving Kenosha Police in which officers are seen tackling a man they believed was involved in a hit and run crash.