Intercepted Package Of Roller Blades From Columbia Leads To Kenosha Drug Bust

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Authorities continue to investigate following a big drug bust Friday morning.

It happened because of some suspicious roller blades.

The roller blades were intercepted by Homeland Security in a package from Columbia.

The roller blades’ wheels were reportedly infused with a gel containing cocaine.

The package was delivered to a residence Friday morning in the 6600 block of 26th Avenue.

The delivery led to a raid on the house which reportedly recovered more than 1,000 grams of cocaine, nearly 3,500 dollars in cash and forged documents.

The Kenosha Drug Operations Group was joined by Homeland Security and the Tactical Response Team to conduct the search of the home.