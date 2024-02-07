Inside Joke Leads to Hidden Horse Images in Wisconsin Supreme Court Election

(Madison, WI) (AP) Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz’s campaign manager says a consultant inserted images of horses in ads as a vulgar joke about her opponent. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported that Protasiewicz’s campaign manager, Alejandro Verdin, told The Downballot podcast Jan. 25 that people made baseless jokes at campaign focus groups and functions that her opponent, Dan Kelly, looked like someone who fornicates with horses. Verdin said campaign consultant Ben Nuckels inserted hidden images of horses in Protasiewicz ads as an inside joke. Protasiewicz defeated Kelly in the April 2023 election. Kelly told the Journal Sentinel that the joke was “sick.” He didn’t immediately return a message from The Associated Press.

