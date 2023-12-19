Indiana Man Arrested in Lake County Home Invasion, Second Suspect Sought

(Vernon Hills, IL) One person has been arrested, another is being sought in a Vernon Hills home invasion that took place nearly two months ago. Police say Carlos Kidd of Evansville, Indiana, and at least one other man broke into a home back on October 28th, and tied up and duct taped a female then stole items before fleeing. The woman suffered multiple non-life-threatening injuries. Kidd was linked to the crime through an investigation that used surveillance video and cell phone records. He now faces charges including home invasion, residential burglary, criminal trespass and unlawful restraint. He’s being held on pre-trial detention in the Lake County Jail.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-19-23)