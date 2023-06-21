ID’s Released in Fatal Lake County Shooting, Fire and Crash

(Waukegan, IL) A man killed in a weekend shooting has been identified. The incident took place on Sunday evening in the area of McAlister Avenue and May Street in Waukegan. Officials say 21-year-old Quinton Hudson was found shot at the scene, and died a short time later at the hospital. No motive for the shooting has been released, and no arrests have been announced at this point. The situation remains under investigation.

(Zion, IL) A man found dead after a Zion fire last week has been identified. The blaze took place last Friday at an apartment building in the 4200 block of White Pine Lane. The victim was found while officials fought the flames, and died later in a hospital emergency room. Lake County Coroner’s officials identified the deceased as 68-year-old Christopher Pienta, and an official cause of death was listed as fire and smoke inhalation related injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Waukegan, IL) A man killed in a weekend crash in Waukegan has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say an autopsy was performed Tuesday on 28-year-old Vincent Reyna. Reyna was killed in what appeared to be a single-vehicle accident, when his vehicle slammed into a utility police early Sunday morning and burst into flames. The current cause of death has been listed as blunt force injuries, though other test results are still pending. Waukegan Police are also still investigating the crash.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-21-23)