Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–I-94 was shut down in northern Kenosha County while deputies were conducting a high risk traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

Reports say that a vehicle was spotted that was connected to a homicide suspect from Milwaukee.

After about 20 mins all the people-including the suspect-were in custody and the highway reopened.

No further information was available.