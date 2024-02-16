Houses Hit by Bullets, No One Injured in Round Lake Beach Shooting

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach are investigating after multiple shots were fired in a neighborhood earlier this week. Officials say the incident took place around 9 o’clock on Wednesday night in the 13-hundred block of Melrose Avenue. Officers arrived on a shots fired call to find multiple shell casings, and two homes that had been struck by bullets. No one was injured, and it’s unclear if the affected homes were occupied. No arrests have been announced.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-16-24)