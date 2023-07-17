Highway 158 To Close Overnight Monday (7/17) Through Early Tuesday (7/18)

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP via WISDOT)–52nd Street in Kenosha will be closed starting this evening for a road work project.

Highway 158 will be closed between 64th Avenue and Green Bay Road is scheduled to be fully closed to eastbound traffic overnight between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m., while crews work to perform diamond grinding operations.

The full closure is scheduled to occur on Monday evening and will reopen to traffic Tuesday morning.

Local eastbound traffic access from County H to 64th Street will be maintained during the closure.

Motorists are encouraged to use County H (88th Avenue), County S (38th Street), WIS 50 (75th Street), and WIS 31 (Green Bay Road) to get around the eastbound closure.