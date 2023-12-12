Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Dumps Defense Team, Will Represent Himself at Trial

(Waukegan, IL) A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing 7 and wounding dozens of others during a 4th of July parade last year. Robert Crimo III also announced during a hearing on Monday, that he plans to represent himself at trial, and that he has dismissed his defense team. Crimo is accused of setting up on a rooftop during Highland Park’s 2022 Independence Day parade and opening fire. He faces over 100 felony counts, including 21 counts of first-degree murder. The 22-year-old also requested a speedy trial, and a judge set the opening day of jury selection for February 26th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-12-23)