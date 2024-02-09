TUDN 1220 TUDN 1220AM Logo

Higher Oil Prices Push Gas Prices Higher in Wisconsin and Illinois

febrero 9, 2024 5:17AM CST
(Milwaukee, WI) After some early week declines, gas prices have ticked up on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin is $2.90, a 16-cent jump over last week’s prices, but still 25-cents below the national average. Kenosha County also saw an increase, up 23-cents to $2.92. In Illinois the average gallon of gas stands at $3.30, which is a 10-cent jump over last week’s prices, and 15-cents above the national average. Lake County saw a larger, 18-cent increase to $3.33. Higher oil prices are being blamed for the increases at the pump.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-9-24)

