High Speed Crash in Lake County Kills One, Injures One

(Round Lake Beach, IL) One person died, another was injured after a crash in Round Lake Beach. Police say they were called late on Wednesday afternoon about a man that was attempting to force his way into a home. When they arrived, the suspect had jumped into a vehicle and fled at a high rate of speed. Police terminated the pursuit for safety reasons, but later discovered that the car had slammed into a pair of parked vehicles in the 8-hundred block of West Rollins Road. The force of that crash sent one of the parked cars into a bystander, and flung him into the roadway. The 55-year-old male was hospitalized in unknown condition. The driver of the vehicle was killed, and has not been identified. The incident remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-19-23)