High-Speed Chase Ends in Arrest of North Chicago Man Early Thursday

Pleasant Prairie, WI (WLIP)—A high-speed police chase ended with the arrest of a 29-year-old North Chicago man.

According to Pleasant Prairie Police, the pursuit began early Thursday morning at 1:45 am when a vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop by the Zion Police Department.

Officers noted reckless driving indicative of impairment.

The vehicle, observed speeding on Green Bay Road near 85th Street, fled again when approached.

A pursuit ensued, ending when deputies deployed stop-sticks, disabling the vehicle.

The driver was arrested on multiple charges, including fleeing, reckless endangerment, and OWI.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Kenosha Police Department, and Zion Police Department, the situation concluded safely.

There is no threat to the public.