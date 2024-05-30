High School Age Suspects Arrested For Alleged “Ghost Gun” Operation

Jacob Ehlert-Abbott – 17 years old George Shepherd – 18 years old Background: Getty Images

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has concluded an investigation into an illegal “ghost gun” manufacturing and distribution operation involving high school-aged individuals, resulting in seven arrests.

On Wednesday, May 29th, detectives, deputies, and tactical response teams executed five search warrants across Kenosha and Racine Counties, uncovering a large-scale firearm operation.

The investigation began on April 2nd, following a burglary in Paddock Lake where several firearms were stolen.

A breakthrough occurred on May 1st when a traffic stop, prompted by a concerned mother and reports of shots fired, led to the recovery of several stolen firearms and subsequent searches yielding more stolen weapons.

The search on Wednesday revealed numerous firearms, ghost guns, firearm parts, and ammunition.

All arrested individuals reportedly confessed to manufacturing and selling firearms.

The arrested include Jacob Ehlert-Abbott, 17, George Shepherd, 18, and five 16-year-old males.

They face charges of receiving stolen property, selling dangerous weapons to minors, possessing dangerous weapons, and carrying concealed weapons.