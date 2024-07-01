Heroic Rescue at Simmons Island Beach: Man Saves Woman from Lake Michigan Riptides

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–On Sunday, Kenosha Police and Fire Departments responded to Simmons Island Beach after a 40-year-old woman was pulled into deep water by Lake Michigan riptides.

Her brother-in-law, 35 year old Jesus Vidal-Cervantes swam out to rescue her, bringing her back to shore after she had been in the water for over 10 minutes.

She was treated at a local hospital and later released.

Authorities remind swimmers to check the National Weather Service’s Beach Hazards section for daily surf zone forecasts in Southeast Wisconsin.