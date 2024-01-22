Helicopter Crash Injures One at Kenosha Airport

(Kenosha, WI) One person sustained minor injuries after a helicopter crashed at the Kenosha Airport. Police say they responded to the airport around 12:30 PM. The helicopter was reportedly 20 feet off the ground when the pilot lost control leading to the crash. The pilot suffered what police are calling minor injuries while the helicopter itself was damaged heavily. Police and National Transportation Safety Board investigators secured the scene following the incident. The N-T-S-B is investigating the cause of the crash.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-22-24)